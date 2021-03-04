Comparing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 2.35 $554.63 million $1.66 54.07 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,878.46 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -27.80

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV Panalpina A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DSV Panalpina A/S and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 6 0 2.60 Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44

Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

Volatility & Risk

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, packaging and labeling, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV A/S and changed its name to DSV Panalpina A/S in September 2019. DSV Panalpina A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.