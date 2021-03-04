Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 524,772 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 5,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.