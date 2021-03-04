COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 13.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares were down 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.61. Approximately 744,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 409,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
