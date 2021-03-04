Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $253.20 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $462.26 or 0.00962148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $253.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,650,256 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

