comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.18–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $90-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.43 million.comScore also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.67–0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

comScore stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

