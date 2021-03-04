Conceal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,969.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $1.11 million and $17,969.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.12 or 0.99219428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00039166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $448.69 or 0.00957634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.00423569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00296453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00091213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005978 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00037935 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,592,854 coins and its circulating supply is 10,201,160 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

