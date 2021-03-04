Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Update

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 585,100 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 28th total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CNCE opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

