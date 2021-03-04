Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $355.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.97.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.