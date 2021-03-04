Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) (LON:CCAP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.87 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,822,002 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.49.

Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) Company Profile (LON:CCAP)

Conduity Capital Plc provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the associated Emperor Star astrology in Singapore. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, aura readings, and business talks and seminars for large corporations. The company also offers tarot cards readings, and an online dating service using Feng Shui principles.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduity Capital Plc (CCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.