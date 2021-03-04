Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFXTF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CFXTF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 5,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

