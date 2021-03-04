Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE:CFF traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.66. 99,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$77.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.