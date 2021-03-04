ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.99

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 510578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 523,353 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

