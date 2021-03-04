ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.5% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,302,000 after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.96. 398,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,277,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.