Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 8,627.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Constellium worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

