Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,124,950. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

