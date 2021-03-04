ContentBox Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00485046 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.