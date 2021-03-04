ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.20

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 10459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WISH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

