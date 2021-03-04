Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 3,989,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,869,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.