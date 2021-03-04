CONTRACOIN Market Cap Hits $11.85 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $95,209.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00231914 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

