Contrasting Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 6.37% 13.22% 6.45% Atlas Copco 14.71% 26.53% 12.69%

0.6% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tokuyama and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlas Copco 2 6 2 1 2.18

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokuyama and Atlas Copco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.91 billion 0.60 $183.42 million $1.65 7.60 Atlas Copco $10.98 billion 6.27 $1.75 billion $1.44 39.34

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tokuyama pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tokuyama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Tokuyama on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier, as well as engages in the recycling and environment businesses. The Life & Amenity segment provides polyolefin film, plastic window sashes, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, ion exchange membranes, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, and microporous film. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce rivets, adhesives, and flow drill fasteners for the motor vehicle industry; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; and material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

