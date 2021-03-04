Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,357,000 after acquiring an additional 452,756 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

