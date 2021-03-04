Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,638 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $188.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

