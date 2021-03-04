Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 20,781 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American Superconductor worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 133,030 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,541,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 251.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 185,049 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 154,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $23.08 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

