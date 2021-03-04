Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,342 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010,522 shares of company stock valued at $201,153,480. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.78 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

