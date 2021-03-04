Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $141.76.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

