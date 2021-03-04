Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,699 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

