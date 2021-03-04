Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 13,534 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1,638.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

