Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 111,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,399,040.00. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

