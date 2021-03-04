Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

