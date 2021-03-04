Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,283,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UBS Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,914,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 293,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

