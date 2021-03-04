Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $14.43 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 31,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,001. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.