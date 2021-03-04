Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Gannett makes up approximately 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Gannett worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Shares of Gannett stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $695.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.91. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.