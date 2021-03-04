Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist upped their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.