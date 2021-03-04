Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Down 15.3%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was down 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 16,269,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 19,121,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 220,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

