CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE CORR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,420. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

