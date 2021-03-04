Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,517,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 566,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.