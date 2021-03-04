Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 28th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 1,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $906.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $319.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

