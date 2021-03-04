CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $103,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,064,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.78. 48,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

