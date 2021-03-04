CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 14,204 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,467,841.36. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.
NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.78. 48,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,811. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.