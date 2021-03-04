CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 14,204 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,467,841.36. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.78. 48,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,811. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

