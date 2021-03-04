Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.91. 1,554,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,121,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.
The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.