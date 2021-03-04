Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.91. 1,554,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,121,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

