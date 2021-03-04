Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 2,057,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 810,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $122,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $35,686,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cosan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 613,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cosan by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 41,867 shares during the period.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

