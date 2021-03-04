COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,127,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 4,678,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 401.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CICOF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 10,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

