Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.42

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.42 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.88). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 967,301 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The company has a market cap of £181.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.42.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

