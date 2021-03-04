Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.70. 210,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,000. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

