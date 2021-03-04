Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98,582 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $204,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $77,237,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

