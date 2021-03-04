Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Trading Down 4.2%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 43.44.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

