CoTrader Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,260.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoTrader has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $59,260.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00797092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00027476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00033090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader Coin Trading

