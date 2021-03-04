Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total transaction of $873,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $230,243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $310.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.05. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.