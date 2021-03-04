Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.
Covanta stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 569.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covanta by 127.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 36,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Covanta Company Profile
Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.
