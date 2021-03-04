Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,721 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Covanta worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Covanta by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

